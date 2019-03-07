Rodent infestations in vehicles a gnawing problem for SGI

SGI is scurrying to find a few good exterminators.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance has put out a call for exterminators that would take care of SGI claims involving rodent infestations in vehicles, on an as-needed basis.

"Sometimes if a vehicle is left, especially in a wooded or grassy area, Mickey and his friends move in," said SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy.

The province is creating a list of on-call vendors that can help SGI adjusters when they have a rodent claim.

Tyler McMurchy is a spokesperson with SGI. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

"These services are to deal with infestations and remove the infestation byproducts — and you can imagine what that can be — from light vehicles, passenger vehicles, trailers, motorhomes and commercial vehicles," McMurchy said.

In 2018, SGI dealt with about 900 rodent claims.

"It's not a huge area for SGI, but it's not insignificant either," he said, adding, "The average amount of one of these claims is $12,000."

While most claims are much smaller than that high price tag, there are expensive trailers and motorhomes that can sustain extensive damage.

"In some cases, you have rodents get into a motorhome and really make it their home, and those motorhomes can get written off as a result," McMurchy said.

SGI recommends keeping your vehicles away from grassy or wooded areas. (Corey Williams/The Associated Press)

In the online application for vendors, SGI has a pricing schedule of what it will pay for cleaning different types of vehicles.

For example, SGI will pay $160 to exterminate and disinfect light cars and trucks. That rate goes up to $250 for trailers less than 17 feet and all the way up to $700 for 44-foot trailers.

By searching up rodents on SGI's website, McMurchy said people can pull up a list of tips on how to avoid the furry critters gnawing their way into a vehicle. Some of these include:

Park on a hard surface like a cement pad, garage or commercial lot away from grassy or wooded areas.

Store all food, clothing and paper products in sealed containers or remove them from the vehicle.

Retract all trailer slide-outs when not in use and seal any obvious entry points.

Clean the unit thoroughly and remove all food sources and place multiple mouse traps around the unit when you store it in the off season.

McMurchy said if you do see evidence of rodents moving into your vehicle, call SGI and an adjuster will guide you through the process of filing a claim, which is subject to your deductible.