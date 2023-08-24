Rod Stewart says vocal cord cramps prompted last minute cancellation of Saskatoon show

Rod Stewart says that cramping in his vocal cords forced him to cancel a scheduled concert in Saskatoon less than an hour before taking the stage.

Thousands of fans had settled into their seats at SaskTel Centre after opening act Cheap Trick finished their set when the announcement came that Stewart wouldn't be playing.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 78-year-old said the problems began when he was warming up.

"I was warming my voice up an hour before I went on stage and it just went. The doctor says it happens sometimes, it's like a cramp or a bruise or something," he said.

"I'd like to thank Cheap Trick for carrying the show. Hopefully I'll come back and see you another day and my deepest, deepest apologies."

Stewart said he has since recovered. He played Ottawa on Wednesday.