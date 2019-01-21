Nephew who survived deadly crash says Robert Major was on the phone, driving 'quite fast'

The accused in a dangerous driving and criminal negligence trial was driving "quite fast" and using his cell phone before a deadly highway crash with a semi, a witness testified Monday.

Robert Major's truck was also missing a children's seat, and instead Major's four-year-old son, who died in the wreck, was seated on another passenger's lap, a jury also heard.

Major, 35, is on trial at Court of Queen's Bench in Saskatoon. He's charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing death, three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, three counts of criminal negligence causing death and three counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

In the morning darkness of Feb. 22, 2016, Major was driving his pickup truck north on gravel Grid Road 3058, toward Highway 16, about eight kilometres west of Langham, Sask.

Major had six passengers with him: three sons and a nephew; Major's girlfriend, Kimberly Oliverio; and employee Scott Eckel. None were wearing seatbelts.

After driving through the Highway 16 intersection at a recorded speed of 134 kilometres an hour — more than 50 kilometres over the speed limit — Major crashed into a semi hauling nine cars and weighing about 36,000 kilograms.

The collision propelled the semi more than 80 metres into a ditch. The battered front of Major's truck was embedded into the semi's first trailer.

Oliverio and two of the children, both sons of Major's, died in the carnage.

Nephew broke two legs

Major's nephew was in the back passenger seat, behind Major. He testified Monday that he remembered only a few things about the drive, including looking out the window — until he noticed something.

"I kinda saw a bright light, so I looked. I saw him [Major] on his phone," the newphew testified.

"I felt we were going fast," he added.

The nephew can't be identified without the permission of his parents, according to Crown prosecutors.

The nephew broke both his legs in the crash, plus a collarbone, but can now play hockey and run, he said.

Under cross-examination by one of Major's lawyers, Brian Pfefferle, the newphew conceded that he gave a prior statement saying Major was driving "a little fast."

No kid's seat in truck: ex-wife

Amanda Cardinal, Major's ex-wife, was the next person on the stand.

She said she was expecting Major to drop off the children that morning.

Major's truck did not have a three-point harness for Brendan, the youngest of Major's sons, who died in the crash.

Instead, Brendan sat on Oliverio's lap, according to the nephew.

Cst. Tyler Busch then testified that because all the children passengers were 18, it was Major's responsibility as an adult to ensure the children were buckled. None were.

RCMP officer smelled Major's breath

The last witness Monday morning was Cst. Aaron Rushton.

Rushton spoke to Major both on the afternoon of the crash and the next day, while Major was in the hosptial.

According to Rushton, Major said he had smoked medical marijuana the night before the crash, at around 8 p.m.

Major said he had not been drinking on either the day of the crash or the day before, according to Rushton, and Rushton recounted sniffing Major's breath from about six inches away as Major lay in his hospital bed. Rushton detected no alcohol on Major's breath.

Conversation in the morgue

Rushton went to the hospital the next day to return Major's cell phone, which was recovered from the wreck.

Major was in the morgue, on a stretcher, his two dead sons lying next to him, Rushton said. Major told Rushton and another officer to come in, Rushton said.

"I was a little apprehensive about going in, considering the situation," said Rushton.

During the conversion, Major's brother pointed down at one of the dead children and asked what the officers were doing about the crash, Rushton said.

The brother asked about the stop sign that had been down on the ground, covered in snow, at the intersection the day of the crash, as well as the speed the semi-driver was driving at.

Rushton said the one of the officers told Major and his brother that "it doesn't matter if the stop sign was down. You still have stop at an uncontrolled intersection."

The Department of Highways and Infrastructure re-installed the sign within a couple days of the crash, a previous witness said.

Defence attorneys to make opening argument

The semi-driver testified last week that he was driving at 90 kilometres an hour, on speed control. The semi-driver said he only say Major coming from the corner of his eye.

Rushton was the officer who served Major with the summons outlining the dangerous driving and criminal negligence charges.

"He said, 'Okay... Wow,'" Rushton recalled of Major's reaction.

Major's defence attorneys are expected to make their opening arguments Monday afternoon.