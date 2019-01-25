Robert Major sentenced to 7 years in prison for fatal 2016 crash

Robert Major was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday, nearly three years after he drove a pickup truck into the side of a semi-truck near Langham, killing three people.

Major was sentenced to seven years for each of three counts of criminal negligence causing death. He was also given three year sentences for each of three counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Major was in court Friday to be sentenced and hear victim impact statements. He was found guilty Thursday after jury deliberations stretched into the evening.

The mother of Kimberly Oliverio, one of three people killed in the 2016 crash near Langham, told Major in her victim impact statement, "You killed my baby."

Major was speeding down a grid road while he was using his cell phone when the truck he was driving, carrying six passengers who weren't wearing seatbelts, crashed into a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 16 and Grid Road 3083.

Oliverio's mother's statement was one of eight read Friday. She said didn't even get a chance to meet Major before his error took three lives.

"I ask that Kimberly's death not go unnoticed, nor in vain," her statement read.

Neal Lensen, the driver of the semi-truck in the crash, said the incident was entirely preventable.

The surviving youth who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash spoke about how he could hear the cries of Brendan Major, who died in the crash.

"That accident killed me too," the youth wrote.

The Crown argued that Major deserves a "severe" sentence.

Major had "a horrible driving record" both before and after the crash, the Crown said, referring to him as a scofflaw.

Since the crash, Major once been caught speeding and twice been caught using electronic equipment while driving, the Crown said.

Major was also criticized by the Crown for electing to go to trial rather than entering a guilty plea.

Two of Major's sons, Brendan Major, 4, and Theo and Oliverio, his girlfriend, were killed in the crash. Major's nephew had both his legs broken and an employee of Major, Scott Eckel, suffered brain damage.

The crash propelled the semi more than 80 metres into a ditch. The battered front of Major's truck was embedded into the semi's first trailer.

​Follow Quenneville tweets from Friday's proceedings. Mobile users can click here to see the feed.