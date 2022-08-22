Rising COVID-19 numbers could mean masking up this fall: Sask.'s top doctor

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province remain low but are trending upward, and that means masks could soon be needed again in more public spaces, Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said at a news conference Friday.

"We just need to just be a bit more conscious of what we as individuals can do. And and the basics remain the same. If you are unwell, stay home. It's still really important to get up to date with your vaccines," he said.

Shahab says with fall classes resuming and workers returning from holidays, it may be time to start masking again in public indoor spaces.

"If you're in a crowded place with lots of people you don't know, it's good to wear a mask. And that's increasingly going to be important in the fall," Shahab said. "That does reduce transmission rates."

Most people interviewed in downtown Saskatoon say they're willing to mask up and take other precautions if necessary.

"I don't mind wearing a mask. I am worried about numbers going up," said Nasifa Islam.

Benjamin Harrison said he'll do whatever it takes to prevent the shutdown of schools and businesses.

"If the numbers are really bad, I think we should consider it," he said.

Debbie Funk said residents should "do all that if you are comfortable. Don't force your mask on me."

Shahab says masking is important, but just one component of the battle against COVID-19. He notes the booster shot program recently expanded eligibility to those under age 50.