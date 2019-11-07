Riders QB Fajardo up for CFL's most outstanding player award

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo is a finalists for the CFL's most outstanding player award after being named the West Division most outstanding player.

The first years starter will square off against Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver/returner Brandon Banks for the leagues' top award later this month.

The Roughriders have three finalists on the list of nominees. Craig Dickenson is nominated for coach of the year, while LB Cameron Judge is nominated for outstanding Canadian player.

The Ticats lead the way with five finalists representing the East Division among the seven awards.

Fajardo, who became the Roughriders' starter after Zach Collaros suffered a concussion in the season opener, led the CFL with 4,302 passing yards. He completed 71.5 per cent of his passes to lead the Roughriders to their first West title since 2009.

Banks set career highs in receiving yards (1,550), receptions (112) and touchdowns (16) as the Ticats ran away with the East with a record of 15-3.

The coach of the year finalists are two rookie head coaches — Saskatchewan's Dickenson and Hamilton's Orlondo Steinauer.

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson is nominated for coach of the year. (CBC News)

Blue Bombers defensive end Willie Jefferson and Ticats linebacker Simoni Lawrence are the finalists for defensive player of the year. Roughriders linebacker Judge and Montreal Alouettes linebacker Henoc Muamba are up for top Canadian.

Winnipeg's Stanley Bryant goes against Hamilton's Chris Van Zeyl for top offensive lineman.

Mike Miller of the Bombers faces Frankie Williams of the Ticats for the special-teams award.

Calgary Stampeders linebacker Nate Holley squares off with Alouettes receiver Jake Wieneke for top rookie.

The awards will be presented Nov. 21 in Calgary as part of Grey Cup week.