Riders QB Fajardo up for CFL's most outstanding player award
Coach Dickenson, LB Cameron Judge also received West Division top honours
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo is a finalists for the CFL's most outstanding player award after being named the West Division most outstanding player.
The first years starter will square off against Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver/returner Brandon Banks for the leagues' top award later this month.
The Roughriders have three finalists on the list of nominees. Craig Dickenson is nominated for coach of the year, while LB Cameron Judge is nominated for outstanding Canadian player.
The Ticats lead the way with five finalists representing the East Division among the seven awards.
Fajardo, who became the Roughriders' starter after Zach Collaros suffered a concussion in the season opener, led the CFL with 4,302 passing yards. He completed 71.5 per cent of his passes to lead the Roughriders to their first West title since 2009.
Banks set career highs in receiving yards (1,550), receptions (112) and touchdowns (16) as the Ticats ran away with the East with a record of 15-3.
The coach of the year finalists are two rookie head coaches — Saskatchewan's Dickenson and Hamilton's Orlondo Steinauer.
Blue Bombers defensive end Willie Jefferson and Ticats linebacker Simoni Lawrence are the finalists for defensive player of the year. Roughriders linebacker Judge and Montreal Alouettes linebacker Henoc Muamba are up for top Canadian.
Winnipeg's Stanley Bryant goes against Hamilton's Chris Van Zeyl for top offensive lineman.
Mike Miller of the Bombers faces Frankie Williams of the Ticats for the special-teams award.
Calgary Stampeders linebacker Nate Holley squares off with Alouettes receiver Jake Wieneke for top rookie.
The awards will be presented Nov. 21 in Calgary as part of Grey Cup week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.