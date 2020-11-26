Sask. Ministry of Education looking to buy 210,000 masks 'as soon as possible'

The Saskatchewan government is looking for a company to produce a lot of non-medical masks for the province's Ministry of Education.

A Request for Bids (RFB) posted online on Dec. 24 says the province is looking for companies to bid on an order of 210,000 non-medical cloth masks for delivery in early 2021.

The province hopes to find a partner that can supply masks on "an if and when required basis" for the Ministry of Education and other provincial bodies.

So far, the ministry has already purchased 8.4 million disposable masks that have been distributed to divisions and independent schools across the province.

"These masks are made available to students, teachers and staff on a daily and ongoing basis," a statement from the Ministry of Education said.

Enrolment numbers determined how many of the 8.4 million masks school divisions received. When asked how many of those masks remain, the Ministry of Education said each division "is managing their supply of masks."

The RFB says the ministry will place the initial order for roughly 210,000 non-medical cloth masks and the selected supplier, or suppliers, will be responsible for delivering the masks directly to the province's 27 school divisions and its 26 independent schools.

Submissions are due on Jan. 14 and the preferred delivery date of the masks is on, or before, Jan. 29. That means suppliers would have 15 days from when submissions close to start delivering.

A Q and A added to the RFB on Thursday says some interested in bidding on the job were looking for more time due to reduced workforce over the holidays, or asking about the possibility of providing the delivery in separate shipments. The document says the ministry, "doesn't have the ability to extend the deadline."

The update also says the province prefers the masks be delivered "as soon as possible."

Masks must contain a filter and a nose piece, and be "reusable and washable." The ministry sys it's in "continuous discussions" with divisions and schools to ensure they have the support and supplies they need.

"The Ministry of Education is undertaking another bulk procurement of masks and other PPE now to ensure schools continue to have a sufficient supply," the ministry's statement said.

"This next supply of PPE will include: disposable masks, non-medical cloth masks and face shields. Once ordered, the PPE supplies will be distributed to school divisions and independent schools."

Once fulfilled, the order will see some of the province's largest school divisions receive thousands of masks. This includes 20,650 youth masks and 6,870 adult masks for Saskatoon Public Schools, and 20,600 youth masks and 5,860 masks for adults for Regina Public Schools.

The Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools is set to receive 16,650 youth masks and 4,480 adult masks, while Regina Catholic will get 10,200 youth masks and 2,650 adult masks after a supplier has been chosen.

The province says funding for the masks is coming from $10 million allocated to the Ministry of Education for PPE and other supplies.

Masks have been required for all students, staff and visitors in Saskatchewan schools over the age of three since Nov. 27, except when they're eating or drinking.