Reverse sweep: Saskatoon Blades complete historic series comeback with victory over Red Deer

The Blades have done it.

After losing three consecutive games to the Red Deer Rebels, the Saskatoon Blades returned with a four-game win streak to join two others in the Western Hockey League history books as the only teams to rebound from a 3-0 playoff series deficit.

"We found a way," said Blades captain and defenceman Aidan De La Gorgendiere.

"We could be down 3-0, up 3-0, I think we're always going to try and come out and play our game."

The Blades forced themselves into the third round of the WHL playoffs with a 5-2 victory over the Rebels in SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon on Tuesday night.

The Saskatoon Blades major junior hockey team have rebounded from a 3-0 Western Hockey League playoff series deficit, placing them among a pair of other teams who have done the same in the league. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

Despite the excitement in the Blades dressing room after their victory, De La Gorgendiere said the potentially historic outcome wasn't on their minds heading into game seven.

"I don't think it's honestly set in yet ... like [head coach Brennan] Sonne said to us in the room, we're going to remember this for the rest of our lives until we can't remember anything anymore," he said.

The last team to manage the feat was the Kelowna Rockets in 2013.

Their win over the Rebels is the fifth time the team has evaded elimination and the second time in as many series that the Blades have earned a game seven victory to move on.

The two showdowns with the Regina Pats and the Red Deer Rebels are the only series in the 2023 playoffs that have required a game seven.

De La Gorgendiere credited his team's unwillingness to quit and also described the tight-knit crew he captains as a brotherhood, a message that was echoed by Les Lazaruk, the longtime voice of the Blades.

"I would say this group might be tighter than any group that has come through since 1994 when I started doing the play-by-play," Lazaruk told CBC's Peter Mills before game seven.

LISTEN | Voice of Saskatoon Blades on the second round comeback series prior to game 7

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 7:55 I'm Still Standing: Les Lazaruk talks Saskatoon Blades comeback Les Lazaruk is the voice of the Saskatoon Blades. Lazaruk spoke to CBC's Peter Mills about the Blades comeback against Red Deer in round two of the WHL playoffs and why he's been singing Elton John on the radio for the past three games.

While Tuesday's attendance was counted at nearly 9,500, De La Gorgendiere said their victory over the Rebels may have been the loudest cheers he's heard from the stands.

That's in spite of all four of the Blades' home games in their playoff series against the Pats housing more than 10,000 fans.

After the game, Blades head coach Brennan Sonne said he's incredibly proud of the team and that instead of pointing fingers at other players when they were in an 0-3 deficit, the team was supportive.

The entire series came down to the third period, which began tied at two goals a piece.

"This is the stuff you dream of as a kid on the [outdoor rink] or playing street hockey— it's game seven, tie game, last 10 minutes," Sonne said.

"This doesn't come around hardly ever, if at all ... all we ask is that they work and they did."

Saskatoon Blades head coach Brennan Sonne said he was incredibly proud of his players for their ability to return from an 0-3 playoff deficit. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

Red Deer Rebels head coach Steve Konowalchuk said while the team lost, it wasn't because of a lack of effort.

"We all want to win, we don't feel good right now and there's not a guy in the locker room that does," he said.

Blades to face Winnipeg Ice

For the first time since 1994, the Saskatoon Blades will move on to the third round of the WHL playoffs.

They'll face off in the eastern conference final against the number one-seeded Winnipeg Ice who have won eight of their last 10 postseason games.

"I think the boys will do good; they're a really good fast team," blue-and-gold-faced Blades Brandon Sopotyk said.

Brandon Sopotyk, left, says he's been either watching or attending the Saskatoon Blades games as they worked through their playoff bout with the Red Deer Rebels. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

He speculates while the play style will vary between the Ice and the Rebels, the Blades will be able to keep up.

"They've been underdogs and this time they would certainly be an underdog against Winnipeg but the way they've been playing, anything is possible," said George Sherstobetob, adorned in Blades jerseys while standing alongside a row of his kids dressed in the same attire.

His 12-year-old son, Jace Ryder, said the game could have gone either way.

George Sherstobetob, centre, poses with his children and another Blades fan, eight-year-old Liam Brown, right. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

Saskatoon will play in Winnipeg's Wayne Fleming Arena on Friday.

The Blades have won two of their six regular season games against Winnipeg.