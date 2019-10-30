Sask. retirement homes welcome ghoulish little guests (children)

Sylvia Chorney had no idea who Venom was.

"I had to look it up on the internet," she said.

Chorney is a resident of Preston Park Retirement Residence in Saskatoon. She's part of an intergenerational program that pairs seniors and schoolchildren. It was her partner that created a painted pumpkin called Venom, modelled after an archenemy of Spider-Man.

"The children have fun explaining who they are. 'Don't you know about this person?' They seem like you are really out of it," Chorney giggles, surrounded by masquerade masks and candy in the common room.

Trick-or-treating made easy

Children from the intergenerational school program come to visit the afternoon of Halloween along with residents's grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

They remind Chorney of the trick-or-treaters who used to knock on her door.

Some residents don't dress up for Halloween at Preston Park, but the ones who do provide scope for the imagination, as Anne Shirley would say. (Submitted/Preston Park Retirement Residence)

"Those times were fun, with all the children in their costumes over their coats, or under them, depending the weather," she said.

It's a bit more enjoyable now that she and her fellow residents don't have to come to the door during the supper hour like before.

"Some of them so little they had to be carried through or their daddies and mamas were right behind them saying, 'Say trick or treat, say thank you.'" she said, "And they were very nice little children."

A social media post reminding people to bring their children to retirement homes is being shared widely this year, but the practice is common.

Everyone participates in Halloween celebrations at Preston Park Retirement Residence, including the resident dog, Scrubs. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

"Last year we had about 300 kids that came through to get candy from us," said Melissa Gustafson, the executive director at Green Falls Landing residence in Regina.

Like Saskatoon's Preston Park residents, the seniors at Green Falls Landing are treated to an afternoon party and costume parade, with music, dancing and, of course, little ones in costume.

Getting festive

While the Halloween parties are good fun for all, it's harder to convince everyone to wear a costume.

Some of the seniors at Green Falls Landing have been creative, though.

"One man wore a picture frame and said he was a work of art," she said. "Others just come out in their pyjamas and say they're bed head."

Halloween festivities at Preston Park include a dance, a creepy photo booth and visits from trick-or-treaters. (Submitted by Preston Park Retirement Residence)

It's much the same at Preston Park.

Pam Francis has lived at the residence for about 15 months, and though she has trouble remembering the children from last year, she remembers the feelings she had.

"It's a wonderful experience," she said. "They're always well-behaved when they come. They are great kids."