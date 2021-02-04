Saskatoon restaurant outbreak linked to at least 6 cases

The provincial health authority is warning Saskatchewan residents about potential COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant in Saskatoon.

At least one person attended the Feisty Goat Bar and Grill, located on Diefenbaker Drive in Saskatoon's Confederation Park neighbourhood, while infectious on Jan. 23, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a news release.

An outbreak was declared at the restaurant Tuesday after contact tracing found six positive COVID-19 cases so far linked to the restaurant.

The cases affect "several households and there is significant risk for potential second generation spread," the SHA said.

Anyone who was at the Feisty Goat Bar and Grill on Jan. 23 should self-isolate. If someone develops symptoms, they should call HealthLine 811, the health authority said.

Anyone informed that they are a close contact should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, or their doctor or nurse practitioner, about getting tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms.

The SHA informs the public about potential exposures if contact tracing investigations link a certain amount of exposures to a certain place, over a period of time, in an attempt to stop further community transmission of the illness.

