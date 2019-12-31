NDP concerned about no fines being issued despite thousands of health infractions at restaurants

Saskatchewan's opposition NDP says restaurants with repeat and serious infractions should face cash-based consequences.

Earlier this week, the CBC reported that there have been thousands of infractions at restaurants in the province over the last three years, but the province has failed to fine a single restaurant — not just in that timeframe, but over the last decade.

"It's definitely a tool that's in our toolbox that isn't being used and there's a reason that it's there," said Vicki Mowat, the NDP's health critic. "I think it should be used when appropriate."

Mowat said while it's important to work with restaurant owners whenever possible, people in Saskatchewan need to know the food they're being served is safe. Mowat said there has to be consequences if restaurant owners continue to fall short.

Right now, the government tries to gain compliance through progressive enforcement, which includes putting restrictions or limitations on a restaurant's licence. In the current fiscal year, there have been 33 probationary licences and 93 conditional licenses issued in Saskatchewan.

"A first good step is the conditional licencing, but we need to be able to bring the tool of fines in where appropriate as well, to demonstrate the severity of that situation," she said.

Minister of Health Jim Reiter can be seen in this CBC file photo. Reiter's ministry says there are no plans to change the process in which how restaurants in the province are enforced. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health has said just because a restaurant has infractions does not mean it's not a safe facility to dine at.

CBC Saskatoon requested an interview with Health Minister Jim Reiter to provide a response to Mowat's concerns. However, he was not available and a statement was provided instead. In the statement, the Ministry of Health indicated it has no plans to change its current process.

"Current non-fine based enforcement is in place to deal with non-compliance," noted the statement. "Compliance is usually achieved through education and discussion with the facility owner/operator."

The Ministry of Health noted health inspectors have access to a number of enforcement options, including attaching conditions to a restaurant owner's license and cancelling or suspending licenses.

The statement explained that in "extreme situations" a restaurant can be charged and fined, but said any restaurant operating with a valid license "should be considered safe by the public."