Saskatoon residents mourn family of 4 killed in semi, SUV collision

Friends and coworkers of the family killed in a two-vehicle collision Sunday night say they will be missed.

They say Karl and Sasha Miller, as well as their two young children, brought joy to many people.

Karl was one of the city's most prominent developers. Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce CEO Jason Aebig said Karl cared about how each of his buildings would fit into the neighbourhood, and how they would impact residents.

He said Karl's work on plans for the Broadway district and other areas was invaluable.

"We use words like community builder, and we can do that in a cavalier way, but I honestly think in the case of Karl, he was that in every sense of the word," Aebig said.

Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce CEO Jason Aebig says Karl Miller cared about how each of his buildings would fit into the neighbourhood, and how they would impact residents. (Jason Warick/CBC)

Lauren Hritzuk began working for Karl 10 years ago as an administrative assistant. After two weeks, she found a different job and told Karl she was quitting.

He convinced her to stay, paying for her education and training, and promising to give her a fulfilling career. She's now a project manager.

"He absolutely lived up to that promise over the years. I honestly just owe my professional life to him and so much of my life is because of him. He believed in me," Hritzuk said.

Hritzuk said she also enjoyed spending time with Karl's wife, Sasha.

"Her and I always got along well. She was just so kind and so funny and sassy," she said.

According to Saskatoon RCMP, a semi and an SUV collided on Highway 41, near the Edenburg Road intersection, around 7:45 p.m. CST Sunday. All four people inside the SUV died at the scene, police said.

Mounties said the semi driver didn't report any injuries.

RCMP said Monday that a collision reconstructionist was continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.