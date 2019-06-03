Rescue divers used after Saskatoon truck sinks into river at boat launch

A Saskatoon water enthusiast had a bad day on Sunday after his boat trailer and truck sunk in the south Saskatchewan River.

The Saskatoon Fire Department's water rescue team was called to the public boat launch on Spadina Crescent at around 4:45 p.m. CST.

Rescue divers were sent out to hook cables up to the trailer and truck. It took two tow trucks to free the vehicle from the water.

The truck and trailer was safely taken out of the water after two hours of work.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. No one was injured.