Report sheds light on trans community in Saskatchewan

A new community report from Trans Sask is hoping to fill a void of information.

The organization surveyed the experiences of transgender, two-spirit, non-binary and gender non-conforming (2STNBGN) people in Saskatchewan to create the report, titled "So They Know We're Here."

Research manager Tiberius Fayant-McLeod — who is two-spirit and non-binary — said one of the findings is that many 2STNBGN want to be here, in Saskatchewan.

"I think there's this sort of myth that if you're queer or you're trans, you want to move away to Toronto or Vancouver," they said. "I think, at least with the people in this study, we've seen that that's not necessarily true. There are lots and lots of reasons to be here in Saskatchewan and to be happy in Saskatchewan."

The year-long engagement process consisted of an online survey, interviews and sharing circles. The 95-page report includes more than 300 verified responses in the data.

'Less resources'

The report shows that while there has been progress, there is still a lot of work to be done to improve the human rights, health care and social supports for 2STNBGN people in the province.

"The thing with Saskatchewan is we just have less resources than a lot of the other places do," Fayant-McLeod said. "For instance, we don't have a dedicated place that people can go to get medical health care. We have to sort of rely on the kindness of our doctors and it's sort of like luck of the draw whether you get a good one or one that's going to actively stand in the way of what you're trying to accomplish."

The flag representing the transgender community consists of 2 light blue strips, 2 pink strips, and 1 white stripe in the centre. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

The report's key findings include:

2STNBGN people embrace gender fluidity, with participants identifying 82 distinct terms they use.

There is a long delay between participants knowing their true gender and coming out.

Indigenous participants reported more unmet need than non-Indigenous participants.

Queer, two-spirit, trans and non-binary service organizations save lives.

2STNBGN-inclusive hiring practices and employment equity policies could be highly beneficial for all types of employers.

The health care system, while making small improvements over time, struggles to provide adequate care to the majority of Saskatchewan 2STNBGN people.

The report provides recommendations aimed at 2STNBGN community members, health care providers, mental health care providers, government officials, businesses, educational institutions and families with 2STNBGN members or children.

There are things all Saskatchewan residents can do to make the province a safe place for 2STNBGN people, such as learning how to be an ally and going out of your way to ensure the media you consume "are created by and reflect people who are different from you," the report says.

Even small things can make a huge difference, Fayant-McLeod said.

"Even if I go into a restaurant and the waiter doesn't call me 'lady,' it just makes my whole week," they said. "Even those little interactions … it matters so much, and I think that's one of the secret strengths of Saskatchewan, despite our conservative politics, is that a lot of people are actually decent and kind people."

The report can be found on the Trans Sask website.