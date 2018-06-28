Report says Saskatoon, Regina among worst cities in Canada to find licensed child care spaces

A new report says Saskatoon and Regina rank among the most difficult places in the country to find licensed child care.

The study, commissioned by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, says Saskatoon has only one licensed space for every four children, making it comparable to rural areas of Nunavut.

The study says large areas of both cities are what it calls "child care deserts," where there are more than three children for every licensed space. The designation applies to all of Saskatoon and 67 percent of Regina neighbourhoods.

"Parents' two chief complaints about child care is one, that it's expensive, and two, that it's hard to find," report author David Macdonald told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

He said 776,000 Canadian children, or about 44 per cent, live in a child care desert.

Macdonald said some of the issue have to do with how fee structures are set up for licensed child care centres. He said the situation in provinces like Quebec or Prince Edward Island, which have set maximum fees, is much better.

"The amount of spaces and the fee for those spaces is set by the market," said Macdonald. "So if the market doesn't think it can make money having a space in the suburbs or having enough spaces period in Saskatoon, then it won't create more spaces."

The study said other factors could include parents who are more likely to stay home with children, or those who find child care rates too expensive and inaccessible.

The study said wait lists are also a big problem. In Saskatoon, nine out of every ten facilities maintain a waiting list.

Accessibility of licensed child care has become a priority in some countries. In 2002, all European Union member states committed to having a space for 90 per cent of children over three years old. One of the reasons behind the initiative was to make it easier for women to enter the work force.