'This is going to be incredible': Reignwolf returns to the Bridge City

The last time Reignwolf played in Saskatoon, they opened for Black Sabbath.

Now they're back to headline at the Coors Event Centre Monday night.

It's a homecoming of sorts for indie rock and blues musician Jordan Cook.

"Opening for Black Sabbath, I felt like we kind of left it as to be continued, so this is going to be incredible." Cook said of returning home. "Coming back to Saskatoon, and being able to get back to the people that were there for me in the first place, I would say, is the most special thing that really, there is."

At the age of 5, he was playing blues guitar at Bud's on Broadway. Jordan Cook is in his thirties now. And he's moved from the blues he started out with to something much more visceral. His band Reignwolf is in the city Monday. 8:56

Cook knew he wanted to be a rock star from the tender age of five.

"It's one of those things where, this has always been a gift to me and I'm very thankful for it, and I don't want to abuse it," Cook told CBC Radio.

In an interview done in the 1990s, Cook's father, who has since died, expressed support for his sons dreams of stardom. Cook said he's thankful his dad left him music and it's something he still gets to do every day.

Reignwolf has millions of views on YouTube and has opened for big acts in stadiums around North America, but has yet to release a full album.

Cook said they toured for three years straight on their own terms.

"We got to play for people that didn't know necessarily know the songs or the band, and go out there and win them over," he said. "The fact that we've done it this way, it doesn't make sense maybe on the outside, but for us, it just kinda made it that much more exciting."

He said fans can expect to hear a lot of new music when the group plays in Saskatoon and expect a new project to be release in the coming months.

Reignwolf came to be in 2012, when Cook formed the group in Seattle. (reignwolf.com)

Evolution through the years

Improvisation is a big part of what the Cook does on stage. He traced his ability to play on the fly back to his roots, when he performed at Buds on Broadway.

Cook would watch jam sessions from a young age and it taught him to play the way he feels.

"To me, it's got to be honest, or don't do it and again, that's what I meant by don't force it," Cook said. "If it feels right, you do it. If it doesn't, you don't. That's a big part of what we do."

Last year Cook collaborated with Mackelmore on Firebreather, which was featured on the hip hop artist's Gemini album.

Cook said the partnership was spontaneous and came about because he lived down the street from Macklemore and the pair became friends.

"He invited me over to his house and the next thing you know, we had a song ready to go and that wasn't even the intention," Cook said.

"Those sorts of things are just natural and just feel good, and I've learned a lot from getting in the room with other people and showing them your process, and they do the same, and good music comes out of it."