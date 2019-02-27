Award-winning Talking Dog Studios hanging up mic after 30 years in sound industry

The man behind one of the largest audio production facilities in Canada is calling it quits after 30 years.

For years, Talking Dog Studios was known for its work in the film and television industry, providing sound and music for productions like Corner Gas and many movies produced by Mind's Eye Entertainment.

However, a downturn in the film industry has meant founder Rob Bryanton has been forced to sell his equipment.

"I've been basically paying out of my pocket for years now," he told CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition. "It's to the point now where I'm going to have to sell my house."

At its peak, the company employed 23 people at the Regina-based studio, expanding into multi-media productions like a 3D musical ride for the RCMP Heritage Centre.

'I've run out of money'

The elimination of the province's film tax credit caused many production companies to flee the province after it was eliminated in 2012.

"I tried my hardest to keep this company open on the expectation that the industry was going to be coming back," he said. "But I've run out of money."

The province implemented a new system of artistic grants called Creative Saskatchewan that provides money to a wide range of film and music programs. While Bryanton has received some work through the program, he said it hasn't been enough to keep the business open.

"Alberta saw $200 million in production last year," he said. "We're not participating in that boom at all. And a tax credit is how you get back into that game."

Bryanton said he would love for the facility to be purchased by one buyer, but said it's possible the equipment will be sold off bit by bit.

The company will still leave a legacy, however.

"There are so many people that we have helped to get started in the industry, and those people are across Canada and in various parts of the world now," he said. "So, I mean, as a legacy what could be better than saying I helped start a lot of other people's careers?"