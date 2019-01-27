Regina SWAT, crisis negotiators called out Sunday morning
The Regina police's emergency response team was called out Sunday as part of what the department is calling "an ongoing investigation."
SWAT team and other officers were called to the 900 block of Retallack Street
SWAT team officers, crisis negotiators and a canine unit were called to the 900 block of Retallack Street sometime sometime Sunday morning.
There are few details about what actually happened out there or why the team was called.
But Regina police say the situation has now been safely resolved.