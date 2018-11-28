Regina man's sidewalk skating video goes viral on Facebook

Icy conditions made Regina streets and sidewalks treacherous Wednesday, but they also took Darwin Mott on a trip down memory lane to his childhood in Creelman, Sask.

"Growing up in a small town there was the odd early spring that would then freeze and you would have a perfect skating rink," said Mott.

Icy conditions made for a perfect skating opportunity for one Regina man. 0:16

"It looked like it would be that way again this morning so I thought I'd give it a try and sure enough that is what I found. Evratz Place couldn't have done a better job of flooding the ice."

Mott, who played pro hockey back in the 1970s, strapped on his blades and went for a skate on the sidewalk.

A young man passing by took a video, which was later posted to Facebook.

Done it before

"I had done it in January of last year. There was similar like conditions, but I didn't take the phone with me so I never really captured it," he said.

"Thank goodness there was a good Samaritan [who agreed to take the video] walking through the church parking lot across the street from our home."

Goes viral

When the video was posted to Facebook it went viral. It has garnered more than 60,000 views.

Mott still skates regularly, though he may need to take his blades to the shop before he goes out again.

"They may have to be sharpened again, but that's fine. It was worth it," he said.