Popular annual fireplace video shows 'the dark underbelly of the holiday season,' says creator

The burning of the yule log is an annual tradition. Regina friends Eric Hill and Jeff Meldrum have earned an online following with a similar tradition of their own.

Every season they burn second-hand items, toys and Christmas decorations in a fireplace. In past years they've burned misprinted wedding invites and a Tickle Me Elmo doll. This year, they added a printout of the coronavirus and a book by Donald Trump.

It started as a joke, Hill said, but it's become a tradition for people to watch it every year.

"We wanted to make a video in the style of the fireplace videos, but it was just burning junk, burning the kind of ubiquitous stuff that you find at second-hand stores and just the kind of the things you see everywhere that end up in the trash," he said.

Hill said he thinks the videos are popular because it taps into a certain view of the season.

"It's a great time of year but there's also this kind of consumerist side to things and there's a lot of, kind of, garbage that comes out of this time of year, I guess, like presents that don't get used," he said. "I think this video kind of represents the dark underbelly of the holiday season."

This year's fire was made inside a gutted dishwasher donated for the video by a friend.

"It serves as the fireplace this year and as a metaphor for washing ourselves of the year," Hill said.

'We'll keep making it until things are better'

Hill and Meldrum have been posting the videos to their YouTube channel Shit Fireplace for the past five years and people have come to expect the next instalment, asking when the new one will be posted.

Hill said he's not sure how long the tradition will continue.

"We originally started the project saying that, like when the world becomes a better place, we'll keep making it until things are better, until the world doesn't seem like a dumpster fire."

This year, the fireplace has moved beyond YouTube and become an art installation at Regina's Neutral Ground Artist-Run Centre.

Hill describes that installation as "a typical Christmas display," except that it looks like "a bull ran through the display and destroyed everything."

That display features all of the previous years' videos.