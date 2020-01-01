Regina and Saskatoon families welcome first babies born in 2020

Thirteen minutes into 2020, Saskatoon's first baby of the year was born, weighing seven pounds and 12 ounces.

Eliann and Shaun Guinan and their new son, Lincoln Joseph Guinan, are happy and well, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

They want to say thank you to the staff at the newly constructed Jim Pattison Children's Hospital and the hospital's foundation. They also received gifts from the Yellow Quill First Nation, and thank them as well.

A few hours after Lincoln's birth, another seven-pound baby came into the world in Regina.

The city's first 2020 baby is Verity Broda, born to Crystal and Peter Broda at Regina General Hospital. The family is from Regina and are doing well.