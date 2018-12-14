Regina family celebrates 100 years of giving to Salvation Army

It's the ultimate example of paying it forward.

A kind gesture to a soldier serving in the First World War has turned into a century of giving that has spanned generations and international borders.

"One hundred years ago my grandfather was in France during the First World War," Regina's Joe Milligan told The Morning Edition's Stefani Langenegger. "He was with the American army and he had a desperate desire for some peaches. So he went around to the different groups that supported the troops and they offered to sell him peaches.

Joe Milligan's family is celebrating 100 years of supporting the Salvation Army. (CBC News)

But when Milligan's grandfather, who was from Little Rock, Ark., stopped by the Salvation Army they gave him cans of peaches for free.

That act of kindness made a huge impression.

"He told my father (Bill) when he was young to never walk by a kettle without putting money in it," Milligan said.

"My father continued that on with me and I have continued it on with my own children. So this year has been 100 years of giving."

The Milligans have made volunteering to ring the bells at the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign as important to their holiday tradition as decorating the Christmas tree.

"I think the small cans of peaches that probably cost a matter of cents in those days has given back hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars not only in actual money but also in time," he said.

Milligan's father also spent many years on the board for the William Booth Special Care Home in Regina.

"That is something that always meant a great deal to him."

Milligan said ringing the bells means as much for him as it does for the Salvation Army.

"I see a lot of people that I haven't seen in a long time, and I meet a lot of new people," Milligan said.

"I think in these troubled times it really gives us a sense of humanity and it always gives us a sign of hope."

Milligan will be back ringing the bells tomorrow at one of the Salvation Army's kettle campaign locations.

The kettle campaign has raised funds for more than 125 years.