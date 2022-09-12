City of Regina report recommends reprimanding councillor who asked controversial homelessness questions

A Regina city councillor is facing a possible reprimand for making controversial comments about Indigenous homeless people.

The city's integrity commissioner is recommending the reprimand against Coun. Terina Shaw.

During a city council meeting in June, Shaw said she was told there are people within the Indigenous culture who do not want homes.

"Can you address that and speak to that please?" Shaw asked a housing expert attending the meeting. "Because until I had heard that from her, I had no idea there were people like that who existed, and I guess that does exist, and are you aware of it?"

Coun. Terina Shaw for Ward 7 brought forward a question about Indigenous culture and homelessness at a city council meeting. (City of Regina/YouTube)

The expert said it depends on the definition of housing, but agreed there are people who may not want to settle in one permanent home.

Shaw was criticized for these and other comments by people at the meeting, and later by Indigenous groups and others. Mayor Sandra Masters issued an apology on behalf of council to the community.

If the reprimand is approved by city council, it would require Shaw to take come sort of course on respectful communication. It could also include penalties such as removal from committees or forcing Shaw to apologize to anyone affected.

Council will meet later this week to vote on the recommendation to reprimand Shaw.

A city report says the investigation into the complaint against her cost city taxpayers nearly $14,000.

Shaw was not immediately available for comment.

In a previous interview on the matter, Shaw said she was just trying to learn more about the issue so they could provide everyone with the best services.

"I just asked a question, I wanted some clarification and some help to understand," Shaw said.