Regina public school board candidates now need vulnerable sector criminal record checks

People who want to run for the Regina public school board will now need a vulnerable sector criminal record check.

The motion passed at the Board of Education meeting earlier this week.

It brings the public board in line with the Catholic board in Regina, and the public and Catholic boards in Saskatoon.

"We're not trying to weed out people," said Adam Hicks, vice-chair of the Regina board.

Hicks said the intent is to flag offences against minors. He said it recognizes the position of trust and responsibility that trustees and other school board staff hold.

"As a trustee myself, I am put in many positions of influence over children," he said. "As a public, you should be able to trust those that are operating the school board."

The Saskatchewan School Board Association passed a resolution three years ago that allowed the member boards to require the checks.

It has not tracked how many boards followed through. The resolution had passed with more than 90 per cent in favour.