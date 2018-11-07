Regina police warn public deadly fentanyl mixture on the streets

Regina police are warning the public after a deadly combination of fentanyl and a mixture of fentanyl analogs, including carfentanil, was found in a recently seized quantity of drugs.

The powder was seized in August and sent for testing.

Police say drug users, emergency responders and health professionals are most at risk.

The analysis confirmed the presence of a mixture of fentanyl — an opioid analgesic — and fentanyl analogs, specifically: carfentanil, methoxyacetylfentanyl and cyclopropylfentanyl.

These fentanyl analogs are usually sold online as designer drugs.

The sample seized also contained U-47700, which is sometimes called "fake morphine." However, it is much more potent than morphine and a usual dosage will likely result in an overdose.

Police say fentanyl, even in tiny amounts, is enough to kill an adult. Carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and is not for human use.

There is no easy way to know if carfentanil is mixed in with other drugs because you can't see it, smell it or taste it.