Regina Police Service asks help finding missing 15-year-old girl

The Regina Police Service is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on June 24 around 11 a.m. in the 200 block of McIntyre Street.

Police said Zihan "Joy" XU is about five feet four inches tall and 115 pounds, with medium length straight brown hair, and brown eyes. She has an "acne complexion" and was last seen wearing a hooded sweater with Chinese lettering on the back and black pants, according to a Sunday news release.

There is no evidence to suggest XU has come to harm, however, is considered at risk due to her age, police said.

Anyone with information around the whereabouts of XU is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).