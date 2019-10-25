Two Regina men arrested after the recovery of $17,000 in stolen property

Regina police say they have recovered a "significant amount" of stolen property during a search of two city homes earlier this month.

The recovered items include jewelry, bicycles, power tools, golf bags, large spools of wire and tires, police said in a news release.

Police said they executed search warrants at homes in the zero block of Spence Street and the 1600 block of MacPherson Avenue on Oct. 2 as part of investigations into break and enters and possession of stolen property.

Officers seized stolen property "conservatively estimated" to be worth more than $17,000, police said.

Two Regina men, aged 34 and 35, are facing various theft, break and enter, and possession of stolen property charges.

Police said they have been working to identify the owners of the recovered property.

At last word, they had identified property related to eight break-and-enters that took place at city homes, garages and compounds between Aug. 7 and Sept. 13.

Police also said it's believed a dark-coloured Mazda CX-5 was used in some of the break-ins.