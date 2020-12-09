Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon

Regina man, 34, arrested for pretending to be Regina police officer

A Regina man was in court on Monday for claiming to be a part of the Regina Police Service at least four times since May, police said.

Man claimed to be a police officer several times since May: Regina Police Service

CBC News ·
Regina Police Service said it was unable to provide more details about the incidents where the man pretended to be an officer. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

A 34-year-old Regina man was arrested on Saturday for falsely claiming to be a police officer several times since May 2021. 

He faces one count of what's called personating a peace officer. There are two subsections of the charge in the Criminal Code. 

In his case, the Criminal Code specifies that the accused would have used a badge, article of uniform or equipment — or all of them — in a way that could cause others to believe he was an officer. 

A spokesperson for the Regina Police Service said they were unable to provide any further details on how or when the man impersonated a peace officer.

Police said they are continuing to investigate. They are asking anyone who may have come in contact with someone impersonating a Regina Police Service member to contact them or CrimeStoppers. 

More from CBC News:

Corrections

  • A previous version of the story stated the man was charged on four counts, according to a release from the Regina Police Service. In fact, he was charged with one count.
    Aug 09, 2021 2:56 PM CT
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now