Regina man, 34, arrested for pretending to be Regina police officer

A 34-year-old Regina man was arrested on Saturday for falsely claiming to be a police officer several times since May 2021.

He faces one count of what's called personating a peace officer. There are two subsections of the charge in the Criminal Code.

In his case, the Criminal Code specifies that the accused would have used a badge, article of uniform or equipment — or all of them — in a way that could cause others to believe he was an officer.

A spokesperson for the Regina Police Service said they were unable to provide any further details on how or when the man impersonated a peace officer.

Police said they are continuing to investigate. They are asking anyone who may have come in contact with someone impersonating a Regina Police Service member to contact them or CrimeStoppers.

