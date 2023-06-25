Missing 15-year-old girl found: Regina Police Service
The Regina Police Service has located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday morning.
Police said they found the girl unharmed
Police said the girl was last seen on June 24 around 11 a.m. in the 200 block of McIntyre Street.
Police said in a news release on Sunday morning that they have found her unharmed.
CBC has removed her name and photo to protect her identity because she is a minor.