Missing 15-year-old girl found: Regina Police Service

The Regina Police Service has located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday morning.  

Police said they found the girl unharmed

Sgt. Josh Potter of the Regina Police Service drives through city streets in a police vehicle.
Regina Police Service says the missing girl has been located unharmed. (Laurence Taschereau/CBC-Radio-Canada)

Police said the girl was last seen on June 24 around 11 a.m. in the 200 block of McIntyre Street.

Police said in a news release on Sunday morning that they have found her unharmed.

CBC has removed her name and photo to protect her identity because she is a minor.

