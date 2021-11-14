Regina Police Service begins investigation into discovery of deceased man

Following the discovery of a deceased man in the 2100 block of Heseltine Road, the Regina Police Service along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating.

Patrol members were dispatched to the location for a report of a death on Sunday morning, just before 6:00 a.m. Officers located the body of an adult man, who was confirmed deceased.

The officers have secured the scene. Coroner services along with additional police resources were also requested. There was a heavy police on the ground through Sunday.

The police service is at its early stage of the investigation and has no other details for the public.

Anyone who may have information to assist police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

