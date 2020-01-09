Regina police charge teen with pointing BB gun at person

Police in Regina have charged a 14-year-old boy with numerous firearms-related charges in an alleged firearm incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, police received a report of a teen outside a business in the 5500 block of Rochdale Boulevard pointing what looked like a gun at someone.

Police heard the suspect then walked away and put the gun in a bag.

Officers spoke to people in the area and got a description of the suspect. They arrested the teen a short distance away, entering a school property.

Police said they found a CO2 powered BB gun.

The teen has been charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace, use of a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence, pointing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police and the school will be performing a Violent Threat Risk Assessment to determine what to do next.

The accused was released and will appear in youth court on Feb. 20.