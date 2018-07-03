Regina mother condemning gun violence after shooting near her house
3 men charged with attempted murder in Saturday shooting, police say victim’s injuries minor
A Regina mother is scared to let her daughter play outside after witnessing the aftermath of a shooting.
Trinity Mahin-Smith was minutes from taking her two-year-old daughter outdoors on Saturday after 7 p.m. CST, when she heard a gunshot and saw a group of men chasing someone past her apartment in Greer Court.
She went outside by herself right away — without her daughter — hearing screaming and seeing people in a panic as a group of men ran past her house chasing someone.
The victim ended up near a play structure with people surrounding him while the people chasing him jumped the fence. They put a cloth up against the side of his head to stop the bleeding, and Mahin-Smith called 911.
According to a police news release, it took canine members, SWAT and crisis negotiators to find and arrest three suspects who were later charged with attempted murder.
Kids outside "all day, everyday"
Mahin-Smith acknowledges that drug dealers frequent her neighbourhood and there are occasional situations where people bring weapons around, but noted that Greer Court is a family unit through the Regina Housing Authority where kids are playing outside "all day, everyday."
This makes the violence particularly disturbing.
"I'm home alone with a two and a half year old almost all the time. Now it's to the point where I'm scared to go, I'm scared to take her home. I don't want to let her play outside because I'm scared to even open my door," Mahin-Smith said.
Canada Day scare
Beyond being scared, she's also feeling skittish
There was a 21-gun salute on Canada Day, the day after the shooting, and Mahin-Smith said it "scared the crap out of me. My heart stopped because I thought somebody came and was shooting Greer Court again."
This isn't a single isolated event, she said — it's part of a growing problem.
"At this moment Regina does have a gun problem… We do, and everybody knows it. And I mean, kids shouldn't be witnessing this. Kids shouldn't be, their safety shouldn't be at risk."
Mahin-Smith isn't sure what would make things safer in the neighbourhood. She says perhaps more stringent screening needs to be implemented for people renting in the housing project.
with files from Emily Pasiuk