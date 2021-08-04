Regina man, 56, dies after being hit by train

A 56-year-old Regina man was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a train near the Albert Street overpass on Sunday night.

Regina Police Service say they received a report from Canadian Pacific Rail at about 3:08 a.m. CST about one of their trains, heading eastbound, hitting someone.

Police went to the scene just east of the Albert Street overpass and began investigating. They gathered statements from train personnel and called in a forensic team.

The man has been identified but police aren't revealing his name. His family has been notified.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is leading the ongoing investigation, alongside CP Rail and Regina police. Police say they don't suspect that the man's death was criminal in nature.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.