Regina-Lewvan NDP presses federal leader to let Erin Weir run as candidate

A simmering political battle within the federal New Democratic Party has once again boiled over in Regina.

On Wednesday night, the Regina-Lewvan NDP asked the federal party to allow MP Erin Weir to run as a candidate in this year's federal election.

Last year, federal leader Jagmeet Singh removed Weir from the party caucus after the NDP hired a third-party investigator to look into allegations of harassment by Weir. The investigation report was not made public.

Since then, Weir has declared himself a member of the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation, the name of the precursor to the NDP.

The Regina-Lewvan NDP blasted Singh for not visiting Saskatchewan for more than a year and refusing to provide meaningful answers about Weir's ouster.

"It's obviously a divisive issue and I think that's why it needs to be resolved," said riding association vice-president Jim Holmes. "It should have been resolved a long time ago."

Currently, the party has not nominated a candidate in the riding. All nomination forms must be signed by the party leader, something Singh refuses to do.

"What we're saying is, he should not exercise that power," said Holmes. "He has never had a discussion with the local people about that decision. He has not given Mr. Weir a chance to appeal his decision."

The decision to remove Weir from the party has been unpopular with some members of the NDP in Saskatchewan.

Last May, 68 former NDP MPs and MLAs wrote a letter to the party, criticizing how Singh handled the situation and how he acted on "hearsay." It went on to note Weir had made efforts to apologize and make amends to those affected by his actions.

"I think Erin has made a substantial contribution as a Member of Parliament and we just threw him under the bus," he said. "I don't think those are the principles we want to uphold."

In 2015, Weir narrowly won his seat, beating Conservative candidate Trent Fraser by just over 100 votes.

The federal NDP was not immediately available for comment.