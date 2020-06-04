Regina Leader-Post, Saskatoon StarPhoenix to stop printing Monday newspapers

Two of Saskatchewan's major newspapers will be switching their Monday editions to digital-only later this month.

Starting June 22,the Saskatoon StarPhoenix and Regina Leader-Post will be only available online on Mondays.

Postmedia said exact replicas of the Monday papers will still be available online for subscribers.

The company said the move was a cost reduction exercise.

Gelfland said the Monday edition of the paper was traditionally a low revenue day and that the company will save money through lower production, print and distribution expenses.

"We have taken similar steps in other of our markets by reducing the print publishing cycle and focusing on higher revenue days while continuing to offer our exceptional content on other platforms," read an emailed response from Phyllise Gelfland, vice-president of communications for Postmedia.

The Winnipeg Sun is making a similar change to its printing schedule later this month.

No editorial layoffs are expected, although three production positions in Saskatchewan will be affected.

Last month, Postmedia announced it would close 15 of its community newspapers in Manitoba and Ontario.

The company reported a $12.8 million loss in its second-quarter financials ending in February.