Police investigating death of inmate at Regina Correctional Centre

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in his cell at the Regina Correctional Centre Thursday night.

The man was on remand at the time of his death, meaning he had been charged but not convicted of the crime for which he was incarcerated.

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing said the man was declared dead at about 7:20 p.m. CST.

The RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating and the ministry is conducting an internal investigation. A news release said the death is not related to COVID-19.

The man's age has not yet been released.

Fourth death at provincial correctional centres since start of July

His death is the fourth at a provincial correctional centre since the start of July.

A woman died in custody at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre on July 30. The ministry said at the time the Prince Albert Police Service was investigating and an internal investigation was underway.

On July 9, a man died at the Regina Correctional Centre. He was found unresponsive in his cell and declared dead at about 8 a.m. The ministry said at the time the RCMP was investigating and an internal investigation would be conducted.

On July 2, a female inmate from Pine Grove Correctional Centre died at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. The ministry said at the time that her death was being investigated by Prince Albert Police Service and internally by the ministry.

The causes of the deaths and the names of the deceased have not been released.

The ministry said Friday that no further information would be released on any of the deaths.

"As investigations into the previous deaths are ongoing, it would be inappropriate for the ministry to provide additional details," it said in a statement.