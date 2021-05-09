SHA loosens visiting restrictions at Regina hospitals

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is set to relax visiting restrictions due to a decrease of COVID-19 outbreaks at both the Regina General and Pasqua Hospital.

The change will see the hospitals go from Level 3 to Level 2 beginning May 10. This means that all patients can now designate one essential family member or support person for in-person support.

It also means more than one person can be designated for those in critical care, end-of-life care and those in maternal, postpartum or pediatric units. Under Level 3, only patients in these units were only allowed a single support person.

Those going to the hospitals as an in-person support will have to undergo a health screening, which includes a temperature check and a COVID-19 questionnaire.

Increased hand hygiene and a medical-grade mask is also required and additional personal protective equipment may be needed as necessary.