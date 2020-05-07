Food truck owner adapts to COVID-19 by selling meal kits from driveway

Even though this year's food truck season is looking a little bit dicey, Tyler Schmidt says he's doing his best to find business where he can.

Schmidt, owner of Schmitty's Smoked Meat and Catering in Regina, largely relies on festivals and weddings to make his profits.

This spring, he saw those events cancelled, one by one.

"It's a huge hit," said Schmidt.

"It's most of our income."

Undaunted, the entrepreneur decided to start selling pre-packaged family meal kits from his home driveway.

Schmidt receives most of his orders on Facebook and sets the food out on his curb for people to pick up.

"I'm not one to lay down and give up," said Schmidt.

"We've been doing pretty well."

Schmidt is not alone in trying to navigate treacherous economic conditions.

According to the Saskatoon Food Truck Association, owners are concerned about this year and trying to come up with their own innovative ways to stay afloat.

The association is talking about gathering together in the same area to sell their wares.

"We'll put the trucks out a good distance and and have our signage out," said association president and truck owner Gary Grady.

"We're a take-out business, clearly, and we're distanced from our customers."

Still, Grady said business is going to be tough this year without the regular festivals to sell their wares.

He's not sure all of the businesses will survive.

"That's the kind of the funny dynamic of the food truck scene," he said.

"You'll see a food truck close up this year and one open up next year. They'll be sold and repainted."