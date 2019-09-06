'Survey says!': Family Feud Canada auditions are coming to Regina

Regina families will soon have a chance to be a part of TV history.

Family Feud Canada — based on the classic U.S. game show that has been on the air (mostly) since 1976 — is bringing open auditions to the Queen City, and producers are looking for energetic and dynamic families to try out for their chance at a $10,000 prize.

Families interested in taking part are encouraged to apply online. Recruiters will be in Regina on Sept. 13.

Molly Middleton, auditions producer for the CBC show, said people are excited to hear the iconic game show is "finally" coming to Canada.

Middleton said the Canadian show and its American counterpart are fundamentally the same.

"It's an iconic format and you can't stray from it too far, but I do believe that Canada will be better reflected in the questions and the survey answers and just the sentiment alone," she said.

Families are asked to guess the most popular answers to 100-person survey questions such as, "If the underwear you were wearing could talk, what would it say to you?" or, "I'd love to snap my fingers and suddenly become what?"

Middleton stressed there will be only a "hint of Canada" in the new show, saying the questions will focus on more than just maple syrup and bacon.

Middleton said people should be getting their online applications for the show submitted as soon as possible.

Applicants are asked to tell producers about their family, what makes them special and also submit a three-to-five-minute video, with successful families invited for an in-person audition.

"We are looking for wonderful families with a great dynamic," Middleton said. "Energy and an outgoingness is an inherent sort of requirement. It is TV. It's fast-paced. It's fun and people need to be able to poke fun at themselves and at each other."

Families selected to come for an in-person audition will have a chance to meet with producers, play the game and see if they're a good fit for the show.

Middleton said appearing on the iconic show may be a bucket-list item for some, but there's more at stake than just bragging rights with a chance at $10,000.

"It's no joke," she said.

She said the definition of a family has evolved, so the group doesn't have to be made up of just blood relatives or family members.

More information on how to apply for Family Feud can be found on the show's website.