3 people charged after Regina police raid nets 2 kg of meth along with other drugs

Police say they have seized more than two kilograms of methamphetamine following an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in Regina.

Three people — a 39-year-old man from Calgary, a 33-year-old man from Nanton, Alta. and a 30-year-old woman from White City, Sask. — are facing a combined total of 72 charges.

The arrests and subsequent seizure of drugs, weapons and cash took place at two locations in Regina this past Tuesday.

The suspects were apprehended in the 2000 block of Cameron Street.

Police say a vehicle search turned up methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA, cash, a loaded .22 calibre handgun and a loaded 9mm handgun.

More drugs and cash were seized during a search in the 900 block of 15th Avenue, along with drug trafficking paraphernalia and loaded magazines for the firearms.

In addition to the methamphetamine, police say they seized more than 191 grams of cocaine, more than 261 grams of fentanyl and $25,000 in cash.

All of the accused are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Police say the male suspects had previous firearms prohibitions and face additional charges related to breaching the prohibition orders.

All three suspects made their first court appearances on the charges on Wednesday.