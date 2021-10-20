Regina death now being investigated as a homicide by police

Police in Regina are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man as a homicide.

On Monday, police were called to a home on the 1000 block of Angus Street for a report of a man believed to be dead.

When police found the body, they secured the scene and called the coroner, as well as other police resources.

Police have now identified the man as 29-year-old Kade Neapetung. The Regina man's next-of-kin have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

