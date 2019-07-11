Regina couple accused of stealing identities to apply for loans, credit cards

A Regina couple is accused of committing several cases identity theft and fraud in the city over the past year.

Regina police say the 26-year-old man and 22-year-old woman face a combined 73 charges for offences alleged to have been committed between July 2, 2018 and June 14, 2019.

The suspects were arrested in an apartment in the 800 block of Empress Street on May 9 of this year, according to a news release.

Police said a search of the apartment turned up about 3,000 documents belonging to 96 different identities, along with computer and printing equipment.

Investigators believe the suspects would gather information about a potential victim, then forge documents such as bank statements, pay stubs, drivers' licences and status cards.

The suspects are believed to have used victims's identities to apply for loans, credit cards and bank accounts.

Police said the same suspects were re-arrested on July 3 in a hotel room in the 1900 block of Rupert Street.

According to police, a computer, printer/scanner, identification documents and items fraudulently purchased using other people's identities were found in the hotel room.

The male suspect faces a total of 43 charges, including 16 counts of identity theft, 14 counts of identity fraud, making counterfeit money and possession of counterfeit money.

The female suspect is facing 30 similar charges.

They both made appearances in provincial court on July 4.