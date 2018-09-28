Regina company fined $80,000 after worker hit by falling sheet metal

A Regina company has been fined $80,000 after a worker was struck by a falling piece of sheet metal and suffered neck and back injuries.

A.I.M. Agri/Installations & Maintenance Corp. of Regina pleaded guilty to charges under the Occupational Health and Safety regulations this week.

It was fined $57,142.85 plus a surcharge of $22,857.15 for a total fine of $80,000. Three other charges were stayed.



The incident happened on April 19, 2017 at a worksite near Regina.

Another company, Ceylon, Sask.'s RC Contracting, was fined $14,000 stemming from a Nov. 6, 2017, incident where a worker suffered serious head injuries after falling about two metres off a scaffold.