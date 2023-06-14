Regina Central Library closed Wednesday after stabbing previous night

The Regina Central Library closed its doors temporarily Wednesday to allow staff time to process a stabbing that happened on the property the previous night.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was hit and then assaulted with a blade during an altercation that, according to the library, began outside the building but spilled into the foyer.

When police arrived after 8 p.m. CST Tuesday, they found the boy injured and he was sent to hospital.

Officers found the suspect, a 14-year-old boy, at Saskatchewan Drive and Hamilton Street.

Police said he tried to escape custody while still handcuffed, but was apprehended again.

The suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon.

He made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Regina Central Library temporarily closed

In a news release, library director and CEO Jeff Barber said the Central Library was closed Wednesday "to give staff space and time to process their experience, either at home or with mental health professionals on site."

"The safety of our staff and customers is our highest priority. We continue to assess and adapt our safety measures at Central," he wrote.

The library said no staff or customers were physically injured during the incident.

All other branch locations are operating as normal.

The Central Library location is expected to reopen Thursday at 9:30 a.m. CST.