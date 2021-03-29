21 more Regina COVID-19 outbreak locations declared over 4 days

The number of Regina locations declared as the sites of COVID-19 outbreaks continues to rise.

The province declared 21 new outbreaks to the city over four days, with one on Friday, 11 on Saturday, two on Sunday and seven on Monday.

Two of the outbreaks were declared at daycares in Regina, with both the Heritage Kids Daycare and Regina Eastview Daycare now under outbreak status alongside several other businesses in the city.

Regina now has more than 70 active outbreaks, with the earliest location listed being the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre, where an outbreak was declared on Nov. 25, 2020.

Earlier this month, the provincial government put restrictions in place for Regina and surrounding areas to try to slow the spread of coronavirus variants of concern — mainly the B117 variant first detected in the United Kingdom — which have been increasing in numbers in recent weeks.

The restrictions include no mingling between households, the closure of event venues like theatres, community halls and museums, and the requirement that restaurants move to a takeout or delivery model. Residents are also advised to avoid non-essential travel in or out of Regina.

Officials have expressed concern about the increased number of variants of concern being recorded in the province, as they are known to be more contagious and cause more serious symptoms.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is also cautioning residents of Whitewood, a community near Regina, to take extra care due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Visitor restrictions have been put in place at the Whitewood Community Health Centre, with only one essential family member or support person permitted for end-of-life situations, a decision the SHA said was "not taken lightly."

"These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health-care workers safe," SHA said in a news release.

Residents are reminded to maintain social distancing, wear a mask, limit gatherings, regularly wash hands, and stay home and self-isolate when displaying any symptoms of COVID-19.