Geneva's angels: Breastfeeding women team up to help a Regina mom in need

It looks like a regular photo shoot. Women in matching outfits smile at the camera. They could be a group of friends or the women of a large family, until you spot the little baby holding their gaze.

The tired cliché says it takes a village to raise a child. For Roberta Kotowich, a village formed around her with baby Geneva at the centre.

During her second trimester with her third child, Kotowich found a small lump in her left breast. At first, her doctor thought it was mastitis, a common infection found in breastfeeding mothers.

Then came the ultrasound, a round of antibiotics, and a "traumatic" rush to the hospital for investigative tests.

"It was determined to be a rare form of glandular ominous mastitis," said Kotowich.

She felt discomfort, but was relieved the lump wasn't cancerous.

Roberta is thankful Geneva will have a diet of breast milk during her first year. (Submitted by Roberta Kotowich)

Geneva came without any issues. Kotowich set out to breastfeed her baby, which eases mastitis in most cases.

Her body told her something was wrong.

"We thought it was getting better and it's definitely not getting better," she said.

Full circle

Kotowich felt like a failure. She experienced post-partum depression.

She decided to reach out to her doulas, Anna and Cecilia. They came up with a plan and assembled new mothers from their circles.

They donated breast milk to Kotowich and Geneva. It was all the more special because Kotowich had helped other women the same way when she had her first two children.

"We managed to find so, so many wonderful moms in the community who were willing to put up with the pain and nuisance of pumping milk," she said.

Six months later, baby Geneva is healthy and happy.

Roberta Kotowich breastfed her first two children. Geneva (centre) was fed milk from a team of Regina women. (Submitted by Roberta Kotowich)

The circle of giving continues.

"I wanted to do something to really recognize what we had been through and the community that was shared with me," Kotowich said.

She rounded up the mothers for a photo shoot. In the photo, Geneva is having a bottle of milk from one of the ladies.

Kotowich said having the women in one room was emotional. She wishes every woman who donated could have been there.

"I feel like I failed, like my body failed," she said. "But I made a choice to reach out to my community and ask for support."