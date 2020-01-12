Police are searching for two males after a man was sprayed with what is believed to be pepper spray or bear spray on Sunday.

The incident took place in the early morning hours when the victim was approached by two men in the 2600 block of Dewdney Avenue.

The two men walked up to the victim and sprayed him, and the man fled from the attack and called police.

The first suspect is described as a teenager, between the ages of 14 and 18. He stands roughly five-foot-11, with a thin build and was wearing a black winter jacket and jeans.

Police say the second suspect was in the same age range, stands five-foot-eight and also has a thin build. At the time, he was wearing a red jacket and red toque.

The victim did not require medical attention.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Regina police, local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers to report the information anonymously.

