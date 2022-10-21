Regina babysitter pleads guilty to giving toddler near-lethal amount of rum and coke

A Regina babysitter who pleaded guilty to giving a toddler a near-fatal amount of rum and coke is going to jail.

Judge Douglas Kovatch sentenced the 31-year-old to eight months in jail and then two years probation. The Crown had asked for 12 to 18 months plus a lengthy probation period, while the defence asked for a conditional sentence that would not include jail time.

The details of the crime are in a written decision published earlier this month.

The 21-month-old was airlifted to the Children's Hospital in Saskatoon suffering from "acute ethanol poisoning."

A toxicologist said the toddler's blood alcohol level was likely four times the legal driving limit in adults.

"This level could have undoubtedly been fatal had she not been treated as promptly as she was," Kovatch wrote in a nine-page decision.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the woman had been the toddler's regular babysitter for more than a year. On the day in question, May 11, 2021, the little girl was dropped off in the morning at the woman's house. It was an uneventful day, save for the toddler being "a bit irritable, whiny and clingy that day due presumably to discomfort from her diaper rash."

After supper, the woman drew a bath for the toddler.

"She claimed that she was drinking a mixed drink of rum and coke and that [the toddler] was asking for sips," Kovatch wrote.

"She admits that she gave her multiple sips — and also used an infant medicinal syringe to give her at least three 10mL plunges of the mixed drink."

The woman checked on the toddler after putting her to bed and, on the third visit, noted "she was in distress, having thrown up, and was described as struggling to breathe and turning blue."

The woman's husband called 911.

Police and paramedics arrived, but at no time did the woman report that the toddler had consumed alcohol. Officers later found a sippy cup containing chocolate both milk and beverage alcohol in the kitchen sink.

The woman's defence was that she had a momentary lapse of judgment. The judge did not accept that explanation.

"The accused's actions were neither momentary nor impulsive," Kovatch wrote.

"She gave this very young child a significant amount of alcohol in various ways. She gave [the child] drinks then used a medicinal syringe and perhaps gave her more alcohol after that."