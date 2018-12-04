Regina police charge man with impaired driving after van smashes into armoury

A 29-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly drove into the Department of National Defence Armoury in Regina on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Elphinstone Street at around 1:20 a.m. CST, according to a news release.

People in the area told police they had seen a black van racing down the street, then smashing into a brick wall on the north side of the armoury building.

Officers said the vehicle's doors were locked and all of the airbags had gone off. Police had to break the van's rear and passenger side windows and cut away parts of the van to get inside.

The driver was taken to hospital.

He was under previous court orders to stay away from alcohol and drugs.

The man has been charged with impaired driving and breach of court conditions.