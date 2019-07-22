Skip to Main Content
Police say a Regina person was injured when someone shot through an apartment door

Regina police are investigating a shooting. This time someone shot at an apartment suite on the 2200 block of 14th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. CST.

Police also investigating several shootings that happened over the weekend

Regina police say someone shot through the door of an apartment, injuring an occupant. (Submitted by the Regina Police Service)

Regina police are looking for anyone with information on a recent incident where someone reportedly shot through the door of an apartment.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of 14th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. CST Monday, according to a news release.

They found a door that appeared to have been shot through. One person inside the apartment suffered minor injuries, police said.

The incident follows a string of shootings over the weekend which included three separate shootings on the 700 block of Garnet Street.

Police also said a man was shot outside of a business on Broad Street, suffering life-threatening injuries. In that case, police said they believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Regina police or CrimeStoppers.

