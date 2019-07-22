Police say a Regina person was injured when someone shot through an apartment door

Regina police are looking for anyone with information on a recent incident where someone reportedly shot through the door of an apartment.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of 14th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. CST Monday, according to a news release.

They found a door that appeared to have been shot through. One person inside the apartment suffered minor injuries, police said.

The incident follows a string of shootings over the weekend which included three separate shootings on the 700 block of Garnet Street.

Police also said a man was shot outside of a business on Broad Street, suffering life-threatening injuries. In that case, police said they believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Regina police or CrimeStoppers.